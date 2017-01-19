Win Tickets Scroll down below for your chance to win!

What better way to celebrate The Loop’s 40th Anniversary then 3 days of rock! The Loop’s 40th Anniversary Presents Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, and more at Chicago Open Air Festival! Throw up the horns at Toyota Park on July 14th, 15th, and 16th! Weekend and single day passes are on sale here!

Lineup

Wanna get into the Loop’s Birthday Bash for FREE? Throw your name in the hat below for your shot to win your way into one of the shows!

Check It Out

Get psyched for the show and check out performances for “Crazy Train” and “Detroit Rock City”!