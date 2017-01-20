Red Hot Chili Peppers -Chad Talks TV Gig

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers has some big names coming up on the first season of his new PBS concert series, Landmarks Live in Concert.

Paul McCartney and Sting are booked for the show, which launches in June after two preview episodes with Alicia Keys and Brad Paisley air this month. The Chili Peppers may also shoot an episode, which would push Smith out of his interviewer’s chair.

Smith tells Billboard he’s found chatting with fellow artists pretty easy. He says, “I just feed ’em an easy line or two, and they start talking. The different angle is the musician-to-musician, artist-to-artist thing; I think that frees them up a little bit to feel like they’re talking about somebody who gets it, who’s doing what they do. That’s a real connection there.”