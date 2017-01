In the grand tradition of “It,” “Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” and Eli Roth’s recent-ish “Clown,” I present… CLOWNTERGEIST. It’s no threat to “La La Land”s critical success, but if you believe that “clown horror” is an underserved movie genre, this might be for you. No release date yet, but let’s just plan to meet at the theater when it opens.