8 Foreigner deep cuts worth digging in to

Foreigner hits Chicago on August 9 for a 40th anniverary show at Huntington Bank Pavilion.To get you ready, here’s a handful deep Foreigner cuts (Lou Gramm era) to dig into:

Women (Head Games) – A year after the Rolling Stones delivered the similarly-themed “Some Girls,” Foreigner took inventory of their conquests.

Blue Morning, Blue Day (Double Vision) -Life on the road has its casualties: “Well honey don’t telephone, cause I won’t be alone/I need someone to make me feel better”

Starrider (Foreigner) – Sci-fi rock with a rare vocal turn from Mick Jones

I’ll Get Even With You (Head Games) – Lou Gramm will get his revenge. Oh yes. He’ll get his revenge.

Girl on the Moon (4) – This hazy, downtempo song is one of the hidden treasures on the “4” hit parade.

Dirty White Boy (Head Games) – Mick Jones says he thinks of this one as “good clean fun”

Down on Love (Agent Provocateur) – As successful as the album was, it seemed like the band was torn between its “classic” sound and throwing in with the mid-80s sound that was seeping into a lot of that era’s rock (“Tooth and Nail,” “She’s Too Tough”). “Down on Love” falls into the former category and has a nice vocal turn from Gramm.

Night Life (4) – Blazing album-opener inspired by hookers. Rock!